Ohio senator says ending COVID-19 is worth the economic hit

Sen. Rob Portman said the economy is not going to come back until people know they're safe

(WYTV) – Ohio Sen. Rob Portman listened and talked to mayors in the state Tuesday morning.

He said many of them are concerned about losing money through sales and income taxes because of the pandemic.

Still, Portman believes now is the time to focus on ending the health care crisis.

“People aren’t going to go back to restaurants unless they know it’s safe. People aren’t going to send their kids back to school unless they know it’s safe and small businesses aren’t going to want to open their doors because their employees don’t feel comfortable going back unless they know it’s safe. So we’ve really got to focus like a laser beam on the health care side of this,” he said.

Portman said if and when lawmakers take up a fourth phase of economic help, he expects a priority will be to help local hospitals, which were not addressed in the $2 trillion package approved last month.