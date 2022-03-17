COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,195 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days, the first week after daily reporting became weekly.

These cases reflect Sunday afternoon through just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Ohio announced last week it would switch from daily to weekly reporting starting this week as cases continue at a low level after the omicron variant wave.

Subsequent Thursday reports will cover seven days instead of four.

Ohio averaged about 549 new coronavirus infections over the past four days, in line with the 10-day streak of fewer than 1,000 cases the state saw before daily reporting stopped. Cases haven’t been this low since July.

Hospitalization, death and vaccine reporting are also weekly now. The 214 hospitalizations reported by ODH since Sunday (53 per day) follow recent trends. 198 Ohioans also died of COVID-19 since then.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 4 days) Cases 2,666,030 +2,195 Hospitalizations 113,379 +214 Deaths 37,410 +198 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.

6,092 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past four days, per ODH data. Another 7,473 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around 6 in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.