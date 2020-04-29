Ohio primary sees mix of absentee ballots, votes cast in March, in-person votes

The final results may not be known for about another two weeks, as ballots are still arriving by mail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Voters were still dropping off ballots Tuesday at the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

The night’s results are a mix of mail-in ballots, votes cast before March 17 and votes cast in person at the board of elections. In-person voting was only available for people with disabilities.

The final results may not be known for about another two weeks, as ballots are still arriving by mail.

The board wants voters to know every ballot that met the deadline will eventually be counted.

“Ten days from today, boards of elections are allowed to start counting the provisionals. They’re allowed to start counting the late-arriving absentees as long as they’re postmarked by Monday, the 27th, which was last night. Those votes will count,” said Tom McCabe, deputy director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

McCabe said he is hopeful the general election in November will include in-person voting, but the board of elections is ready to use mail-in ballots again if the state requires them.