Ohio National Guard to help with COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities across the state

(WYTV) – COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on Ohio’s long term care facilities.

Right now, These facilities have more than 1,200 virus-related deaths. That means long-term centers account for nearly seven out of 10 deaths from the virus in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine is now calling on the Ohio National Guard to help. He’s deploying 14 teams to help with testing in these facilities.

Exact details of the plans are not set yet.

Major General John Harris serves as Adjutant General for the Ohio National Guard. He explained some of what’s going to happen during a virtual town hall on Facebook.

“Our mission will be to literally do everything from getting the sample sets to acquiring those to dropping them off at the labs,” said Major General Harris.

Guard members are going through training before going out to do the testing.

Major General Harris says the Ohio Department of Health will be determining which long-term care facilities the teams visit.