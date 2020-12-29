Ohio National Guard among first to get coronavirus vaccine

Guard members have been helping during the pandemic, working in long-term facilities, at testing sites and at food banks

(WYTV) – The Ohio National Guard is part of the first group to get the shot. About 500 Guard members will be vaccinated.

They’ve been helping during the pandemic, working in long-term facilities, at testing sites and at food banks.

Some who got the shot said they think it’s the right choice so they can keep helping others safely.

“I realize that I am representing the Ohio National Guard, and it’s one of my responsibilities to be the best representative I can be and to be safe and healthy. So this was one way I can ensure that I would be safe and healthy and able to complete my mission,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Stang.

The doses given to Guard members are separate from what Ohio’s provided for health care workers and long-term facilities.