Ohio Lt. Governor touts experimental COVID-19 treatment, encourages donors

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted asked those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to the Red Cross

(WYTV) – Thursday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted again encouraged people to donate convalescent plasma to help treat others battling COVID-19.

The procedure of using the plasma of those who have recovered from the coronavirus is still considered to be an experimental treatment. However, it has shown some positive results among some COVID-19 patients.

“Convalescent plasma is very helpful,” Husted said. “It’s rich in antibodies that could be used to attack COVID-19 as a treatment for the severity of the virus and for the length and duration.”

You must be fully recovered from the coronavirus for two weeks before donating to the American Red Cross, which has a convalescent plasma bank.

If you’re interested in donating, you must fill out a form through the Red Cross. you can find more information about donating on the Red Cross’s website.

To find more information on convalescent plasma donation eligibility requirements, visit the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Donation Page.