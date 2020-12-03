‘Ohio is in a tornado’ health official says of COVID-19 spread

Trumbull County have been removed from the Purple County Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County has been removed from the Purple County Watch List.

But among the five new purple counties, two of them, Portage and Stark, touch our local counties, and Mahoning County now has the 11th highest case rate in the state.

There are now seven counties at the purple level:

Stark

Portage

Summit

Median

Lorain

Richland

Montgomery

“We still have yet to see the impact of Thanksgiving on our inpatient admission numbers,” said Dr. Andy Thomas, OSU Wesner Medical Center.

People being tested Thursday or Friday will be part of an expected post-Thanksgiving surge. Ohio continues to preach staying at home as much as possible.

“I think a lot of people think they are being safe, but their social circle is much bigger and more dangerous than it really should be,” said Dr. Nora Colburn, OSU Wexner Medical Center.

And the state is even more dangerous with a positivity rate over 15% for the first time since April.

The Ohio Department of Health is even discouraging Ohioans from traveling in the state.

“Rates between 10% and 15% have been described by some people as being in the midst of a very bad thunderstorm, and rising above 15% is being in a tornado. Ohio is in a tornado,” said Ohio Chief Medical Officer Dr.Bruce Vanderhoff,

All of the doctors feel rising hospitalizations should worry Ohioans, and suggest wearing a mask every time you go out. The governor feels help is on the way with the vaccine.

“You deserve, your family deserves to be able to live your lives safely, to have peace of mind and to get back to normal,” DeWine said.

The governor will talk Friday about how the vaccine will be distributed around Ohio.