Ohio health director signs order to open adult day care services and senior centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Adult day care services and senior centers are permitted to open using a phased approach.

Interim Ohio Health Director Lance Himes signed the health order Monday detailing how those services and centers can open.

Social distancing requirements will be in place. Also, facilities must allow all customers, visitors, contractors, vendors and similar individuals to wear a face covering, except for those with documented legal, life, health or safety considerations.

All employees must wear a face covering unless they are exempt under the following conditions:

Prohibited by law

Violation of industry standards

Not advisable for health reasons

Violation of the business’ documented safety policies

Not required when the employee is alone in an assigned work area

Functional, practical reasons for an employee not to wear a face covering

Hand sanitizer should be readily available and the service or facility should offer information as to whether a program or service is open and how some or all of those services could be continued online, by phone or remotely.

The order also addresses air circulation. signage, food service and other programs.

The order also suggests that elderly people and those who are vulnerable should take additional precautions, including staying home when possible.