Ohio governor on COVID-19 numbers, unemployment frustrations and more

We also asked Gov. DeWine if he sees a day when he can give the all-clear

(WYTV) – There was no briefing from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in Columbus Friday, but we got to talk with him about how the state is working through this pandemic.

DeWine said the world hasn’t seen anything like this in 102 years, but he thinks you’re doing great.

“I’m very proud of Ohioans. We’re into a tough time now as we reopen the economy. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing.”

He’s happy people seem to be maintaining social distance and staying home when they can.

The data can still be depressing and overwhelming at times, though.

We asked DeWine if he could present the number of active COVID-19 cases instead of the usual running total.

“We can’t really keep track of the people that have recovered but the bulk of the people do recover,” he said.

A big disappointment has been with the unemployment system. Earlier this week, we talked to a woman who made 192 calls in three days, trying to get through.

“The only consolation, I guess, for anyone who doesn’t have their money yet is you’re not going to get cheated out of any money,” DeWine said.

He wants to use the rainy day fund to avoid more cuts to schools.

Big decisions will be made this summer for education and returning to campus. All of his decisions are one day at a time right now.

So does he see a day when he can give the all-clear?

“I think that will be a glorious day that everyone will be happy about but that’s not probably going to come, we don’t think, until we get a vaccine.”

DeWine really wants you to wear a mask to help keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Next week, he will be talking about doing more testing in nursing homes, where half of the COVID-19 deaths have come from in Ohio.