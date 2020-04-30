Ohio governor getting more support from Democrats, not fellow Republicans

More than half of the Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives disagree with DeWine's approach to reopen the economy

(WYTV) – In a strange twist of politics, more than half of the Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives oppose the plan of their fellow Republican Mike DeWine to reopen the economy, while Democrats support the governor.

Thirty-five of the 61 Republicans in the Ohio House have signed a document called the “Open Ohio Responsibly Framework.”

First would be to reopen all businesses on or before May 1, which is Friday.

The document states Ohio is past the stage of concern and that all businesses in the state are “essential.”

It says Ohioans have the right to make their own decisions.

Diane Grendall, who represents Geauga and Portage counties, said the legislature can overrule the governor.

“He’s overreached, it’s clear, and we could. I know the speaker really wanted to work it out with the governor. He tried everything. This meeting, like I said, the governor was kind enough to meet with us but he just — it’s like a wall. You know? We could say the sky is blue and it won’t matter.”

“Our concern as Democrats is that we really risk a second spike if we’re not cautious in how we move forward,” Rep. Michele Lepore Hagan said. “So Democrats want to open incrementally, in a thoughtful way because all businesses are different.”

One Republican who signed the document was Tim Ginter, who represents Columbiana County. He was not able to talk with us Wednesday night.