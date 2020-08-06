Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

DeWine was supposed to greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland before testing positive

(WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to going to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

The test was part of protocol for Trump’s visit to Ohio.

According to a news release from DeWine’s office, the governor had no symptoms at the time.

DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the president. Husted tested negative.