Ohio first responders will now have access to COVID-19 patients’ names

The goal is to help EMS be better prepared when responding to calls

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health made a change Tuesday to the way first responders handle calls for urgent medical care.

Names of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been released to EMS organizations across Ohio so first responders can be better prepared when responding to calls.

Three members of Lane LifeTrans EMS have been affected by the virus, with two members still in self-isolation and a third recently returning to work after contracting COVID-19.

Chief of operations, Tom Lambert, said Lane is handling all patients as if they have the disease.

“Anybody that goes in to a medical call, even if it’s an auto accident, they’ll be wearing their masks, gloves and gowns, whatever they need. We treat every patient like they are a carrier, whether they are or not.”

Lambert, along with several members of Lane LifeTrans and the Weathersfield Fire Department, spent several days in self-isolation following a medical emergency at the Arconic plant in Niles last month when they were exposed to COVID-19.