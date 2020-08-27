Ohio down to 6 red counties, Trumbull drops to orange

DeWine said health officials will be keeping a "very close" eye on universities and schools

by: Patty Coller

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state is down to six red counties.

It is the lowest number of red counties, and the smallest number of Ohioans living in red counties since the alert system started.

There are 76 counties that are at the same alert level, which is the smallest movement between levels.

Continuing at the red level are:

  • Erie
  • Lorain
  • Lucas
  • Mercer
  • Preble

New red counties:

  • Montgomery

No county in the Valley is at the red level. Trumbull dropped from red to orange this week. , Mahoning and Columbiana counties also remain at Level 2 (orange).

  • Level 1 (Yellow) – active exposure and spread
  • Level 2 (Orange) – increased exposure and spread
  • Level 3 (Red) – Very high exposure and spread
  • Level 4 (Purple) – Severe exposure and spread –

DeWine said health officials will be keeping a “very close” eye on universities and schools as students head back to class.

