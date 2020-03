There are 119 cases in Ohio, which led to 33 hospitalizations

(WYTV) – Mahoning County has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to five.

That’s according to the latest numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health.

There are 119 cases in Ohio, which led to 33 hospitalizations.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will be providing an update around 2:30 p.m. Check back on WKBN.com for the update.