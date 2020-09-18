Ohio Department of Health releases guidance for Halloween

According to the guidance, it is strongly recommended that hayrides and haunted houses be canceled or avoided

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health has released its guidance for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the guidance, it is strongly recommended that hayrides and haunted houses be canceled or avoided. The guidance also recommends socially distanced Trick-or-Treating, such as drive-by Trick-or-Treating or leaving treats in mailboxes for friends and family members.

Those Trick-or-Treating should wear masks and stay six feet away from people passing out treats. Parents are urged to wipe candy wrappers with sanitizer when returning home.

Those holding Halloween parties are urged to have less than 10 people there and to hold any parties outside.

You can read the full guidance here.

Decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities should be made by local communities, individuals and parents/guardians, according to the department. Some communities may choose to cancel Halloween festivities, while others will go on as planned.

Interim Director Lance Himes said all celebrations should follow the state’s current public health orders, as well as those established by local communities.

This guidance is designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19. It will be reassessed and updated as the situation evolves and more is learned in the weeks leading up to Halloween, according to the health department.