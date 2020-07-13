Ohio Department of Health forces Sharon Speedway to cancel next weekend’s event

Viewer photo sent to us via Report It

A viewer sent us a photo of this past weekend's event, which shows crowds of people not wearing masks or social distancing

HARTFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health shut down Sharon Speedway’s next event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no racing Saturday, July 18, which was supposed to be the Bill Forney Memorial featuring the return of the RUSH Late Model Series for the first time in four years.

Sharon Speedway said the event could be rescheduled.

On Sharon Speedway’s website, it says the next event will be July 25.