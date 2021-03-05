Ohio Department of Health staff answers questions on COVID-19 in Ohio Coronavirus Director Stephanie McCloud and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff were on the call at 2 p.m. by: WKBN Staff Posted: Mar 5, 2021 / 02:48 PM EST / Updated: Mar 5, 2021 / 02:50 PM EST Credit: hocus-pocus/E+/Getty Images COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Department of Health staff held a briefing to answer questions about Ohio’s COVID-19 case rates per 100,000. Director Stephanie McCloud and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff were on the call at 2 p.m.