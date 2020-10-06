Ohio again seeing increase of hospitalizations due to coronavirus

Releasing new graphics from the Ohio Department of Health, DeWine warned that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After weeks of trending down, the number of people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Ohio is increasing again, especially in those 60-years and older.

During his Tuesday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine noted that after peaking in mid-July, the amount of coronavirus related-hospitalizations in the state had been going down, but in recent weeks that number began to climb again.

Hospital admissions had been declining for many weeks since our peak in mid-July. Unfortunately, we started to see that trend change direction a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/eOyE9DZ8Mi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 6, 2020

Releasing new graphics from the Ohio Department of Health, DeWine warned that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator.

Other graphics show that Ohioans 60-years and older account for about 70% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

As we said in August and September, spread among the young and healthy will eventually impact those who are older and more vulnerable. The average age of COVID cases has gone up, and unfortunately, so has the average age of hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/r5sDAcO9Em — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 6, 2020

“As we said in August and September, spread among the young and healthy will eventually impact those who are older and more vulnerable. The average age of COVID cases has gone up, and unfortunately, so has the average age of hospitalizations,” said DeWine.

Similarly, we're seeing the healthcare burden shift more toward the western side of the state. By region, we’re seeing fewer residents of the Cleveland/Columbus areas being admitted with #COVID19. The three western regions are seeing a greater percentage of admissions. pic.twitter.com/XRfefvYNpt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 6, 2020

Also shown by the graphics was an increase in hospitalizations in rural counties, which is a shift from the beginning of the pandemic, according to DeWine.

Also noted by DeWine was a shift to the western party of the state, with fewer hospital admissions in the Cleveland and Columbus regions.

DeWine added that hospitals in the state have adequate capacities remaining, but the state is keeping an eye on it.