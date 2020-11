The university is reporting 43 new cases, which is up six from the previous week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The number of COVID-19 cases at Youngstown State University went up again last week.

The university is reporting 43 new cases, which is up six from the previous week.

Of those cases, 41 are students and two are staff members.

YSU is moving to online classes after Thanksgiving break.