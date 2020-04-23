Nontraditional commencement disappointing to some YSU seniors

"That's not really a graduation, for me. There's no excitement there," one student said about her upcoming virtual graduation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Seniors at Youngstown State University are still adapting to the news of their graduation ceremony being virtual.

Graduating from college is a goal for many. It’s the next stepping stone of a person’s life and something to be celebrated.

“Just being in that ceremonial environment and walking across that stage, hearing your name called, getting handed that diploma — you look forward to it for so long,” Allie Adler said.

This year’s seniors will not be graduating the traditional way. Last weekend, they were told their graduation ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

It didn’t sit well with some students.

“Wow,” Kira Grimes said. “That’s not really a graduation, for me. There’s no excitement there. I want to hear people clapping for me.”

“You work so hard for four years and that little honor is taken away from you,” Adler said.

“I personally have been in school for six-and-a-half years, so this is kind of like a light at the end of the tunnel that I thought I was going to see,” Lauriel Rodriguez said.

But a lesson all three of these YSU seniors have learned is to never take your last year of college for granted.

“I went on spring break and never got off of it,” Grimes said. “We were on spring break for YSU and never went back to school.”

“Value your senior year, especially because you never know what’s going to happen,” Rodriguez said.

“Appreciate being in class,” Adler said. “Sometimes it’s dreadful waking up for an 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. or something like that, but you never know when that’s going to be taken away from you.”