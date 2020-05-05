Nonprofits hope to raise needed money for pandemic with #GivingTuesdayNow

Right now, more people are in need but there are fewer events and fundraisers

(WYTV) – The campaign #GivingTuesdayNow was created to encourage people to do good in their communities. One way to get involved is by helping the organizations that do this on a consistent basis.

It’s a day of philanthropy that’s all about connecting with communities through generosity. If you’re wondering where to start giving, look no further than local charities.

“We help large amounts of people and we couldn’t do it without the help of people in the community,” said Pastor Chris Gilger, with the Warren Family Mission. “We do our part in the giving, but we also need people to give to us to be able to continue to give.”

During the pandemic, more people have turned to the Warren Family Mission for help.

“Three times the amount of people come to us for help than normal,” Gilger said. “That means we’re cooking a lot more food to be able to give out. That takes a lot of money and a lot of people to do that.”

In downtown Youngstown, the YWCA is also doing what it can.

“We offer housing for people in need of that support and right now is a critical time,” Michaela Wright said. “We’re providing essential needs like food for a lot of our clients who may be unemployed, along with other household items.”

Offering these services comes with a cost. The pandemic has made it tougher to raise money.

“We also hold a lot of events and fundraisers that we’ve had to postpone or are adjusting, and we are relying on those donations to come in to make sure we keep moving forward in all of the ways we serve our community,” Wright said.