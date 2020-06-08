No new deaths, 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County

The death toll remains at 53 in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting four new COVID-19 cases Monday, now totaling 616 cases.

Of the cases, 261 are males and 355 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 186 hospitalizations.

The health district reports 44 people being monitored under quarantine, with 20 in the City of Warren.

They are also keeping track of 82 suspected cases.

Also, 551 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 113 from the City of Warren.