No appointment needed for coronavirus testing at Shenango Valley Mall

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The rise in COVID-19 cases have led to more COVID testing sites in the Valley.

After its new partnership with the state of Pennsylvania, Aspen Medical International held a free COVID-19 testing clinic at the old Sears Auto Center in the Shenango Valley Mall.

Friday, more than 350 cars drove in to be tested.

Millicent MacDonald, a representative of Aspen Medical International, said they’re trying to get as many people tested as possible to learn more about COVID-19 and to keep people safe.

“I think getting tested is responsible, not only for you but for your loved ones. It’s less about making sure you are safe but more about making sure you don’t transmit the virus to anyone else, especially those who are elderly and more at risk,” MacDonald said.

Tests will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next five days, ending on December 22.

To receive a free COVID-19 test at this location, you will just need a valid ID. No appointment is necessary.