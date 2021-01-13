Nineteen states on Ohio’s latest travel advisory list

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15% or higher

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nineteen states are on Ohio’s updated travel advisory list, released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15% or higher. That rate is at 18% in Ohio.

Last week’s advisory also included 19 states.

This week’s travel advisory list and the positivity rate for each state:

Idaho 48.1% Pennsylvania 40.3% Alabama 40.3% Iowa 40.0% Kansas 38.2% South Dakota 33.3% Kentucky 26.0% Oklahoma 23.2% Georgia 23.0% Utah 21.0% Texas 21.0% Arkansas 20.0% Tennessee 20.0% Ohio 17.0% Nevada 17.0% Arizona 16.4% Missouri 16.2% South Carolina 16.0% Virginia 15.2%

Along with the advisory, Ohio is reporting that Mississippi and Wyoming have had reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed over the last week, meaning the state was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.

