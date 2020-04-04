Nice weather doesn’t mean we should let up on social distancing

It may be getting warmer and sunnier, but social distancing guidelines still need to be followed

(WYTV) – With warm, sunny days in the forecast for the weekend, Mahoning County health leaders are reminding everyone that social distancing guidelines should still be followed.

Mill Creek Park was a busy place Friday. A lot of people were out walking — while trying to stay apart.

“The east side of Lake Newport is already one-way, so it makes sense and would be an easy street to close,” said. “It would give people the opportunity to practice social distancing in an area that is so peaceful and calm.”

Health commissioner Ryan Tekac said even though people want to get outside for some fresh air, they need to avoid areas that may already be busy.

“Overcrowding in the parks, where it makes it difficult to practice that six-foot distance, is not what anyone wants to see right now. So maybe try to change some things up and walk in your neighborhood, or take a jog in your neighborhood at that time or go find an area that’s wide open.”

The Canfield Fairgrounds is now welcoming walkers. The route starts at the grandstand and includes trivia along the way. The fairgrounds is mandating six-feet distance between walkers. Gate 5 is open for public parking.

Tekac said people also need to avoid big family gatherings, such as cookouts, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.