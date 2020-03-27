Closings and delays
There are currently 195 active closings. Click for more details.

Newton Falls man passes out T-shirts that list ways to stay healthy

Coronavirus

Miguel Gerardino said he wants to do his part to help spread awareness on how to stay safe from COVID-19

by: Keely Lovern

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A nice gesture during a tough time. Miguel Gerardino is from Newton Falls but spent Thursday afternoon in downtown Youngstown passing out free T-shirts.

Printed on them are tips on how to stay safe from COVID-19.

He said he wants to do his part to help spread awareness.

“My intention was to bring some of these T-shirts and pass it out to the homeless people. I figured that some of them or a lot of them are not aware of what’s going on and the information. I think by giving them a T-shirt they become aware and wear it and let other people know about it,” he said.

The shirts say “self-awareness” at the top, followed by a list of tips like washing your hands for 20 seconds or covering your coughs and staying home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com