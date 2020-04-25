Closings and delays
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.

New victims of COVID-19 were residents of Columbiana County long-term care facilities

Coronavirus

The victims were a 62-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths since Friday’s report.

The victims were a 62-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions and who were residents of a long-term care facility, according to the health department.

In all, the health department reported 222 positive cases of coronavirus, including 23 cases from long-term care facilities in the county and 62 from the Elkton federal prison.

There were 19 deaths, including seven from long-term care facilities and six from the federal prison.

In addition, the county health department is investigating three potential cases of COVID-19 and one probable coronavirus-related death.

The data released Saturday morning may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health or Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com