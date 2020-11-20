New travel restrictions in place for Pennsylvania ahead of Thanksgiving

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, flanked by Gov. Tom Wolf and Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, provides an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

Anyone traveling to PA or coming back to PA after having been out-of-state will need to show proof of something

(WYTV) – New COVID-19 guidelines go into effect Friday in Pennsylvania and one of them has to do with travel.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine signed a new health order related to travel efforts throughout the state, which is now in effect.

The new mitigation is an attempt to get ahead of what Levine said will be an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations heading into winter and the holiday season.

The travel restrictions apply to anyone traveling to Pennsylvania or coming back after having been out-of-state.

Those who come to Pennsylvania must provide evidence of a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 test. If they can’t do that, the traveler will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The exceptions to these travel rules include:

Traveling to and from work

Any medical purposes and being there as a comfort or support person for someone who is sick

Military personnel traveling by an order or directive of state or federal military authority

People traveling through Pennsylvania to get somewhere else — but they are required to stay no longer than the necessary time it would take to travel through

“If we all do our part and we stand united, then we might not need any further mitigation measures taken,” Levine said. “If people do not follow these measures and our numbers increase as they have been indicated by the [Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation] model, then I can’t predict a future and what may be necessary.”

The travel mitigation plans are in effect until further notice.

Pennsylvania set another new record Thursday with 7,126 new coronavirus infections.

Editor’s note: This story is corrected to show that people traveling to be a comfort or support person for someone who is sick are exempt from travel restrictions.