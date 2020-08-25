New owner of Austintown movie theater says reopening during a pandemic was challenging

Owner Frank Moses does recognize it could be a slow start to get customers back

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – About eight months ago, new owners took over the Regal Theater in Austintown. The pandemic forced them to delay reopening, but in just days, that’s all about to change.

Golden Star Theaters owner Frank Moses owns five theaters. So, opening one is not new, but he’s never done it during a pandemic.

Golden Star was scheduled to open back in April, but when the pandemic hit, the opening got delayed.

“We had to shut down. The frustration wasn’t just us personally but the whole industry because it kind of put our market in a little bit of a turmoil, in a sense, on trying to understand on how to come out of it,” Moses said.

Moses said he does not regret buying the theater, but it has been a challenge.

“The COVID is a hiccup in the road for us. It’s something we have to change and modify ourselves, in a sense, on how to deal with it,” Moses said.

The theater is taking steps to help customers. Social distancing will be in effect, hand sanitizers will be placed all over and people will be asked to wear masks until they are seated.

“Our luxury seating is spaced 7 feet apart. On our computer system, when you buy your tickets and so forth, blocks the seats that are blocked out, so you have your social distancing,” Moses said.

Golden Star can sit about 700 people. They will be spread out over 10 theaters, so Moses says people can feel safe when coming to the theater.

“We just ask that everybody just be smart, social distancing and I think everyone could enjoy a comfortable, safe environment,” he said.

Moses does recognize it could be a slow start to get customers back.

“It’s a process to build back up to the level we were and we’ll get there. There’s nothing more exciting than coming to the movies and I do believe that the people will return,” he said.

Moses also asks that people order their tickets ahead of time to continue limiting contact.