New list shows current COVID-19 outbreaks at Ohio’s local nursing homes, one infecting 25 staff members

The list now includes only current cases, not ones in which residents died, left due to hospitalization or who have recovered

(WYTV) – The latest list released by the Ohio Department of Health shows COVID-19 outbreaks in local nursing homes, with one outbreak at a Mahoning County facility infecting 25 staff members.

The list returned to the Ohio Department of Health’s website after it was momentarily taken down while the department worked through issues with the reporting.

WKBN spoke to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday about the changes it was making after the list was removed last week due to inconsistencies. The department is now relying on the local health departments to provide information on cases at nursing homes after learning that cases across all facilities weren’t being reported in the same way.

In addition, only current cases will be reported — those don’t include positive residents or staff who’ve recovered, those who left a facility or were hospitalized, or those who passed away.

The current list, which was updated Thursday, includes Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties’ current cases within nursing homes and long-term care centers.

According to the list, the only cases reported in Columbiana County include those at Salem West, which has 16 positive cases among residents and one staff member who tested positive.

In Mahoning County, which has continued to lead the state in coronavirus-related deaths, the following cases were reported:

Beeghly Oaks: 9 residents, 2 staff members

Brookdale Senior Living Center: 1 resident, 1 staff member

Continuing Healthcare of Boardman: 7 residents, 3 staff members

Glenellen: 6 residents, 2 staff members

Hampton Woods: 1 resident, 3 staff members

Humility House: 12 residents, 6 staff members

Marian Living Center: 4 residents, 2 staff members

Masternick Memorial: 15 residents, 11 staff members

Omni West Nursing Home: 5 residents, 1 staff member

Park Vista: 3 residents

Shepherd of the Valley: 11 residents, 5 staff members

Shepherd of the Valley Poland: 1 resident

St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center: 11 residents, 25 staff members

Windsor House of Canfield: 7 residents, 4 staff members

As of Thursday afternoon, 666 cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout Mahoning County, including 62 deaths. The county health department reported that half of those fatal cases came from long-term care facilities.

Trumbull County reported the following cases, according to the list:

Generations Behavioral: 2 residents, 5 staff members

O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home: 16 residents

Washington Square Healthcare: 1 staff member

Windsor House of Champion: 1 resident

The Trumbull County Health Department has not released details on the victims who died at area nursing homes.

Across the U.S., employees at nursing homes are pleading for more testing. An industry group says only about a third of the nation’s 15,000 nursing homes have ready access to tests that can help isolate the sick and stop the spread.

The federal Health & Human Services Department told The Associated Press that “there are plenty of tests and capability for all” priority categories and that all should be tested. The agency noted that federal help has been dispatched to some nursing homes.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, its list will be updated with the latest cases at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. You can see those updates here.