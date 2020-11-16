New health order aims to limit spread of coronavirus at mass gatherings in Ohio

Among the new guidelines? No dancing at wedding receptions

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – There is a new health order to limit the spread of COVID-19 at mass gatherings in Ohio.

This order, signed Monday by Ohio Department of Health interim director Lance Himes, affects wedding receptions, funeral repasts and other events at banquet facilities.

The following restrictions will be in place:

No socializing or activities in open, congregate areas and no dancing.

Guests must be seated at all times. Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toast, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are permitted.

If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats. No self-serve buffets or self-serve bar areas.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

There should be no more than 10 people seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household.

It all goes into effect Tuesday.

Read the entire health order

This order does not apply to religious observances, First Amendment protected speech (such as petition or referendum circulators), media activity or government meetings.