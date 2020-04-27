New federal money covers small businesses overlooked the first time

Congress added another $310 billion to help them after small businesses scooped up the initial $350 billion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Americans are still spending stimulus checks and businesses are back in line, applying for assistance. Congress added another $310 billion to help them after small businesses scooped up the initial $350 billion. A local bank is a big part of this process.

Banks were busy Monday morning with the return of PPP, the Paycheck Protection Program, which keeps employees on the payroll despite the coronavirus shutdown.

During Round 1, Farmers National Bank averaged $200,000 per loan and got roughly 800 through the system.

“On the size of the economy, the allocation should’ve went 3% to Ohio and Ohio banks actually got 4%,” said Kevin Helmick, Farmers CEO.

This round will be different. Sixty billion dollars has been allocated to smaller banks and there will be a focus on helping small, minority and veteran-owned businesses, which missed out in Round 1.

“Some of the larger banks got a lot of this funding and it didn’t always get out to the small businesses throughout America, so it’s good that they’ve earmarked some of it,” Helmick said.

Businesses need to demonstrate a COVID-19 impact on their business. The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury will be watching for big public companies that have other avenues of raising money and don’t need the government to fund them through this pandemic.

“This is really important,” Helmick said. “It’s an extremely important initiative. You have the stimulus that’s going directly into Americans’ bank accounts and coming through checks, but also keeping these businesses up and running. There’s nothing like getting a paycheck for Americans.”

The coronavirus wiped out 30 million jobs in 30 days. The PPP is intended to help small businesses with fewer than 500 employees by paying their workers until those jobs come back.

“It’s a new world but, economically, we can get back on our feet and start rolling again,” Helmick said.

This Round 2 of funding could be gone in three days. The SBA has issued an advisory with new guidelines, implying that unless a company can prove it was truly eligible for a loan, the money should be returned within two weeks.