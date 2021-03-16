New COVID vaccine registration in Mahoning County put to test

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With more vaccines coming to the Valley, more appointments need to be made.

Last week, we reported that Mahoning County Public Health has a new way to sign up for COVID vaccines. Today, we found out it’s working pretty well.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said it is helping the process run smoothly, especially since the county is getting more vaccines.

“The system sends out an email to those individuals frequently throughout the week, and then usually a 24-hour email is sent out for them to check-in for the appointment that they scheduled. We are very pleased, currently,” Tekac said.

Just go to Mahoninghealth.org, sign up on Armorvax and pick the date and time for your appointment. There are instructions on the site on how to sign up.