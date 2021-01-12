New COVID-19 testing site comes to Boardman Park

Coronavirus

Results are expect in 24 to 48 hours

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: LEREXIS/Moment/Getty Images

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A COVID-19 testing company will be opening a community testing site starting Tuesday.

Healthcare, the testing company, is working in partnership with Boardman Park.

The testing site will be at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, in the Lariccias parking lot across from the dog park.

It will run Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, from January 12 through March 6.

All insurance is accepted. Otherwise, the test costs $100.

Healthcare says results are expect in 24 to 48 hours.

For more information, visit Healthcare’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com