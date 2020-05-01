New COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping in Mahoning County

The trend of new hospitalizations over the past four weeks in Ohio as a whole is also down

(WYTV) – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are decreasing in both Mahoning County and Ohio as a whole.

The trend of new hospitalizations over the past four weeks in Ohio is down.

The week ending with April 9 saw 717 new hospitalizations in the state, then 719 April 16 — virtually the same.

Then April 23, new weekly hospitalizations fell by 90 to 629.

As of today, the one week total was 573, down 56 from last week and 20% from three weeks ago.

Mahoning County’s drop is even more dramatic. The number of hospitalizations four weeks ago was three-and-a-half times that of today.

Mahoning County had 64 new weekly hospitalizations for the week ending with April 9. It was 51 the following week.

The past two weeks have seen only 17 new hospitalizations apiece.