TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported another person has died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 15.

A total of 198 people in Trumbull County have tested positive for COVID-19, including 10 more on Wednesday. This includes 82 males and 116 females, ranging in age from 13 to 95.

Ninety-five people are hospitalized.

The health district said 58 people are under quarantine and being monitored.