New coronavirus-related death, cases reported in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Combined Health District reports eight new COVID-19 cases Sunday along with one new COVID-19 related death.

This report brings the total to 240 cases and 20 deaths in the county.

Of the positive cases, there are 101 men and 139 women, ages ranging from 13 to 96, the report says.

One hundred and fourteen are hospitalized.

There are 88 people in quarantine and being monitored.

Trumbull County Combined Health District is also keeping track of 55 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

So far, 184 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released.