New Castle volunteers feed first responders

The group is recognizing all of the local health professionals, police and fire departments as well as drivers delivering important supplies

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A group in New Castle is doing what it can to help make life just a little easier for first responders and others.

Anyone working can stop inside the old Holiday Inn on Sampson Road in New Castle where volunteers are preparing sandwiches, pizza and other meals for free.

The group is recognizing all of the local health professionals, police and fire departments as well as drivers delivering important supplies.

“They can come in and get whatever they need. There’s water, tea, pop. It’s nothing fancy. We just wanted to do something for somebody who doesn’t have the choice to stay at home,” said Trove Wright who volunteers.

Organizers say they’re changing up food options daily.

Those working can stop by seven days a week at two different times, noon and two o’clock.