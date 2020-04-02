New Castle residents react to Pa. Gov. Wolf’s stay at home order

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania is now using the same laws to regulate the number of people outside their homes. At eight o’clock Wednesday night, a stay at home order went into effect in Pennsylvania.

At Cascade Park in New Castle, people were out walking their dogs Wednesday evening. They said they support the governor’s order.

“Maybe it could have been done a little earlier. It came from China to our doorstep and now people are actually afraid,” said Justin Pegnato of New Castle.

“I would have thought that back when Philadelphia, when the eastern side had started to notice the larger group of people being affected by it, perhaps that would have slowed it down, keeping people in place,” said Anthony Fontana, also of New Castle.

Pegnato said his job is not affected by the order and Fontana is retired.