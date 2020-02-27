New Castle High School grad quarantined in China because of coronavirus outbreak

A 24-year-old man from New Castle is being quarantined in China because of the coronavirus outbreak

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV/AP) – A 24-year-old man from New Castle is being quarantined in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, Sean Murphy is a graduate of New Castle High School and is in China teaching English to elementary school children.

Murphy told KDKA that he orders food from an app on his phone and only recently received permission to leave his apartment.

Murphy has been in contact with his family in New Castle and has remained healthy.

For the first time, the coronavirus has caused more new cases outside China, the epicenter of the outbreak, than inside the country. With Brazil on Wednesday confirming Latin America’s first case, the virus has reached every continent but Antarctica.