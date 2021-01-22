Nearly 200 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennsylvania Friday

That brings the statewide total to 794,172 cases and 20,321 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,338 positive cases of COVID-19 and 193 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 5,664 new cases and 260 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 794,172 cases and 20,321 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,758 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 851 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 81,122 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,533,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,899 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,425 cases among employees, for a total of 72,324 at 1,528 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 10,212 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,979 of the total cases are among health care workers.