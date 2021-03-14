Nearly 20% of Ohioans have started the vaccination process

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reports that nearly 20% of all Ohioans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Saturday, March 13, a total of 2,310,638 people — 19.77% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

In Franklin County, 229,677 people have started the vaccination process, which is 17.44% of the county’s population.

50 cases per 100,000 people: Here is how Ohio gets to Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 goal

As the vaccination program ramps up with people 50-plus OK’d to schedule their shot, Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out the path for how he will allow health orders put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic to expire. He said they will end once the state achieves a rate of 50 cases of 100,000 people over two weeks.

Ohio is in Phase 1C and Phase 2 of its vaccination plan.

Here is who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1C:

People with ALS

Bone marrow transplant recipients

People with type 1 diabetes

Pregnant women

Those employed in child-care services

Those employed in the funeral services industry

Law enforcement and corrections officers

Under Phase 2, those 60 and older are eligible.

Can you spread coronavirus after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

DeWine has said the state remains in the process of developing a central online scheduling portal. Until then, there are many providers offering vaccinations. Below is a list compiled by NBC4 Investigates‘ Jamie Ostroff, with links where available:

Those who were eligible under Phase 1B as having certain medical conditions can still register for a vaccine, too.