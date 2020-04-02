National Guard to scout for mobile hospital sites across Mahoning Valley

Youngstown's mayor said while the COVID-19 outbreak is much different from hurricanes and tornadoes, it is no less destructive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine dispatched National Guard troops to help in the fight against the coronavirus across the state, including Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley as a whole.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown said these troops are working with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio Department of Health to scout the area for possible mobile hospital sites that would handle overflow patients.

Brown said while the COVID-19 outbreak is much different from hurricanes and tornadoes, it is no less destructive.

The National Guard will not be handling law enforcement duties while in Ohio. Rather, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to help local law enforcement.

Brown also urged the Youngstown community to stay healthy and stay home unless it’s for an essential errand.