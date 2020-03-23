National Guard begins work at Second Harvest Food Bank in Youngstown

Half of the soldiers are from the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The National Guard got to work in Youngstown Monday to help bring food to people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ohio National Guardsmen and women are now working full-time at Youngstown’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

These 20 or so citizen soldiers will help get food from this warehouse to the people who need it during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Everybody here volunteered and this, I know for most of them, was why they joined the Guard. That’s to be able to help their local community,” Captain Lauren Meyer said.

Some soldiers are from the Valley, while others live in different cities, making the committed commute daily.

“Half of the soldiers are from this local community. Some of them drive from Akron. They might be anywhere from 50 to 75 miles away,” Meyer said.

For many, this is their first mission but Meyer said she’s seen this before.

“In 2014, we were called up to do water purification and provide bulk water to the Toledo area.”

During this time, soldiers could be with their families. Instead, they continue to support neighbors in need.