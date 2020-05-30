Mountaineer Casino to reopen at 50% person capacity

Not everything will open at once -- only the slot machines, some table games and a few eateries

NEW CUMBERLAND, West Virginia (WYTV) – Next Friday, June 5, gambling will be able to take place again at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort.

Not everything will open at once — only the slot machines, some table games and a few eateries. Only every other slot machine will be on.

The casino will be limited to 50% capacity.

The only entrance will be the hotel entrance.

Temperatures will be checked and masks are not required but recommended.

There will be barriers throughout the lobby and casino areas.

“We want to make sure that we have the safest environment for our players to come back to. I think once they come in and see that we’ve taken all the initiatives and safety protocols, I think they will definitely have a safety feeling about Mountaineer,” said Mountaineer general manager Jason Pugh.

Mountaineer will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., so not 24 hours at this point.