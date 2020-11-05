More than half of Ohio counties now level 3 in latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than half of the counties in Ohio are now red in the state’s latest coronavirus advisory map.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced there are 56 red counties, 30 are level 2 (orange) and only two are level 1 (yellow). There are no purple counties. The amount of red counties are the most since Ohio began tracking the data.
DeWine stated at 86% of the state’s population lives in a red county.
“There have been enough cases during the past two weeks that the risk of catching this virus in all 88 counties is very real and very concerning.”
DeWine also announced that all 88 counites in Ohio are considered high incidence under the CDC’s guidelines.
There has also been an increase of doctor or ER visits resulting in COVID-19 diagnoses than ever and a record number of Ohioans with COVID-19 in hospitals and ICUs, according to DeWine.