More than 500K people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Pa. as over 5,700 new cases reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,785 positive cases of COVID-19 and 205 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 5,338 positive cases of COVID-19 and 193 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 799,957 cases and 20,526 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,169 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 822 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 decreased to 10.5% over last week.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 81,992 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,546,910 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,355 resident cases of COVID-19 and 11,522 cases among employees, for a total of 72,877 cases at 1,528 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 10,217 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,119 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 22:

626,532 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 413,450 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 106,541 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 626,532 doses administered to 519,991 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.