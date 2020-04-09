More COVID-19 cases among Elkton staff, Federal Bureau of Prisons reports

On Wednesday, the Ohio National Guard arrived at the Elkton prison on Wednesday to help treat inmates sick with the virus

ELKTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in federal prisons across the country, including new cases at Elkton.

As of Thursday, 283 federal prisoners and 125 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in U.S. federal prisons.

Locally, the bureau confirmed that nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Elkton prison in Columbiana County.

Ten Elkton inmates have also tested positive and three inmates have died.

