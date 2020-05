As per Governor Mike DeWine's order, the playgrounds, basketball courts and volleyball courts are still closed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Tuesday, Mill Creek MetroParks’ softball and baseball fields and tennis courts are open again — but under strict orders.

You must follow guidelines set by the state of Ohio, which can be found near the assigned areas.

For the tennis courts, you can only enter through one door near the batting cages.

You are still able to reserve these areas.

As per Governor Mike DeWine’s order, the playgrounds, basketball courts and volleyball courts are still closed.