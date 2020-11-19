Message from health commissioner as Columbiana goes to COVID red level

It's a place the county has been before and shares with Trumbull and Mahoning counties

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County is back at the red level for coronavirus on the state’s health advisory system.

It’s a place the county has been before and shares with Trumbull and Mahoning counties for the time being.

Level 3/Red means there is a very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 within the county and high incidence, meaning the county has exceeded 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.

This time, Columbiana County Health Commissioner issued a message to residents.

“The color change on the Public Health Advisory System that we witnessed today for Columbiana County should be seen as a call to action. As the holidays approach, we must utilize all of the tools that we have to stop the spread of this disease. This means making hard choices like staying home instead of attending an event, and if you must go out consistently wear your mask in public. Together, we can get though this.” Wesley J. Vins, R.S., M.P.H., Columbiana County Health Commissioner

The following guidelines have been provided by the Ohio Department of Health for residents in a Risk Level 3/Red county:

a Risk Level 3/Red county:

Conduct daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay home if symptomatic

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members

Wear face coverings in public

Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face coverings

wearing face coverings

Avoid traveling to high-risk areas

Follow good hygiene: wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer,

avoid touching your face, cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue or elbow

avoid touching your face, cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue or elbow Avoid contact with anyone who is high risk

High risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions

Decrease in-person interactions with others outside your household

Limit unnecessary trips to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities

Consider necessary travel only

Limit attending gatherings of any number

